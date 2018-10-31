12 year homemade haunted house tradition guarantees scares and screams Video

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Clowns, zombies and ghosts made their way back to Davenport for a 12 year homemade haunted house tradition.

What started out as something small for Blake Schaeffer.

"I've always really liked Halloween and liked going to haunted houses and just thought it would be a fun thing for trick or treaters to come through and do on trick or treat night," Schaeffer said.

Quickly turned into a family tradition.

"It really makes me smile when I see people scream and yell and then grab onto their loved ones and then laugh about it afterwards," he said. "It's really a lot of fun and every year we add a few more things and see a few more people and it's really a good time for all of us."

Whether it's clowns or zombies, it's sure to give you a scare on Halloween night.

One Schaeffer couldn't pull off by himself.

"Just the idea that we started with just a couple masks and a couple people scaring kids that trick-or-treat and then each year saying hey what if we did this," said Dave Schaeffer. "I think that's something I want to motivate to other people is always trying to do better at whatever it is that you do and each year we add pieces and are excited to scare kids."

Schaeffer's brother Dave is an art teacher and helps design most of the props.

"Each year when we go to haunted houses we're always trying to steal ideas and brainstorm things that we can make ourselves and trying to re-purpose junk," Schaeffer said. "For instance this electric chair is actually one of my fellow teachers front columns on his porch."

An experience their brother Brent traveled miles for.

"I live 300 miles away in Council Bluffs and a couple years ago I came back and I really enjoyed it," he said. "Last year I decided not to do it and then the day after Halloween I said I'm coming back this year."

Enter at your own risk.

