DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 from a Des Moines elementary school’s parent teacher organization.

Christina Jasmer, 41, was booked into the Polk County Jail Monday afternoon on charges of first-degree theft and unauthorized use of credit card over $10,000.

Court documents filed in the case said between July 13 and August 8, Jasmer used the debit card for the Studebaker Elementary PTO to make personal purchases totaling $12,666.80 from various locations in the Des Moines area. According to the documents, Jasmer was the co-treasurer for the Studebaker Elementary PTO at the time.

Jasmer’s arraignment in the case has been set for November 4th.