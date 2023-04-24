A 16-year-old boy from Dixon has been arrested after Dixon High School administrators found a loaded .45 caliber handgun in the student’s vehicle.

The Dixon Police Department received a call from Dixon High School this morning at about 12:11 p.m. regarding a student in possession of a firearm. The school administration had been informed that a student at Dixon High School was in possession of a firearm and that the firearm was currently in the student’s vehicle, which was parked on school property. Officers met with school administrators and learned of the administration’s initial investigation.

Administrators contacted the student while on school property and questioned the individual. They conducted a search of the student’s vehicle with police officers present and located a loaded firearm, a 45-caliber handgun. Officers took possession of the firearm, and the 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with unlawful use of weapons, a class 3 felony, and unauthorized possession of weapons, a class A misdemeanor. The boy was processed and released to their parent.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Dixon Police Department at (815) 288-4411.