16-year-old Sterling High School student dies during open gym

STERLING, Illinois - A Sterling High School student died after collapsing on the basketball court Sunday night.

A spokesperson for the Sterling Police Department said they were called to the school for medical assistance at 5:13 p.m. when they found the teenager on the ground.

The student was a 16-year-old boy. Police say they are not releasing his name yet while they notify the family.

The teen was transported to CGH Medical Center about a block away.

A cause of death has not been released yet, but police say they are not investigating the death.

