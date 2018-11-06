16-year-old Sterling High School student dies during open gym
Police say they were called to the school around 5 p.m. on Sunday
STERLING, Illinois - A Sterling High School student died after collapsing on the basketball court Sunday night.
A spokesperson for the Sterling Police Department said they were called to the school for medical assistance at 5:13 p.m. when they found the teenager on the ground.
The student was a 16-year-old boy. Police say they are not releasing his name yet while they notify the family.
The teen was transported to CGH Medical Center about a block away.
A cause of death has not been released yet, but police say they are not investigating the death.
More Stories
-
BERLIN (AP) - German factory orders edged up unexpectedly in…
-
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - President Donald Trump, his shadow hanging…
-
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - The Latest on the situation in Iran after the…