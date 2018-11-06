News

16-year-old Sterling High School student dies during open gym

Police say they were called to the school around 5 p.m. on Sunday

By:

Posted: Nov 05, 2018 10:34 PM CST

Updated: Nov 05, 2018 10:34 PM CST

STERLING, Illinois - A Sterling High School student died after collapsing on the basketball court Sunday night. 

A spokesperson for the Sterling Police Department said they were called to the school for medical assistance at 5:13 p.m. when they found the teenager on the ground.

The student was a 16-year-old boy.  Police say they are not releasing his name yet while they notify the family.

The teen was transported to CGH Medical Center about a block away.

A cause of death has not been released yet, but police say they are not investigating the death. 
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected