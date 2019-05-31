2 arrested, 1 still wanted in connection with armed robbery

UPDATE: Two men were arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery last week, and authorities are looking for a third suspect, the Moline Police Department announced Friday.·

The armed robbery at Uptown Convenience store at 19th Avenue and 16th Street happened May 22 around 3:38 p.m.

Rocky Hantz, 38, of Moline, and Benjamin Long, 34, of Silvis, were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. They are both in custody at the Rock Island County Jail.

Police are looking for Corey Dvorak, 36, of Rock Island, on the same charge.

If you know the location of Dvorak, contact Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

EARLIER UPDATE

May 22, 2019

Police say two men, one of them armed, robbed a convenience store at 19th Avenue and 16th Street.

Police are still searching for the men. It’s unknown how much money was taken.

EARLIER UPDATE

May 22, 2019

There’s a heavy police presence near 16th Street and 19th Avenue in Moline.

Local 4 News has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.