One person is in custody after an incident Monday in Rock Island.

Crowds gathered in the area of the 1500 block of 11th Street, Rock Island about 3:30 p.m., when there was a heavy police presence. We do not know what the incident involved or what charges may be filed.

Rock Island Police Department executed a search warrant to assist the Moline Police Department on a robbery investigation, according to a news release from Moline Police.

Once the investigation is complete and charges are determined, police will issue further details, the release says. Police say there is no danger to the public.

Moline Police were assisted by Rock Island Police and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department

We will stay in touch with law enforcement to provide details when they become available.