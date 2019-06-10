2 killed in house explosion

Two people are dead in a house explosion in rural Knox County.

It happened in Rapatee at Illinois Route 97 and North Street at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Fulton County officials tell Local 4 News that emergency crews arrived to find the house had exploded and scattered debris in the roadway, power lines and nearby homes.

A gas leak was contained. We’re told the house was fueled by a propane tank in the yard.

Ameren crews are on the scene tonight working to restore power to area homes and fix damaged power lines.

No one else was reported hurt in the explosion.

