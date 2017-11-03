The Relay For Life of Quad Cities takes place at Bettendorf High School on May 5.

Preparations underway for 2018 Relay for Life of Quad Cities

November 3, 2017

The 2018 Relay for Life of Quad Cities is still many months away, but people have already started figuring out ways to collect donations.

American Cancer Society Senior Community Development Manager Stacey Dutton joined us to talk more about how you can get involved. You can find all the information about the walk and register by clicking here. The 2018 Relay for Life of Quad Cities takes place Saturday, May 5 at Bettendorf High School from 3-10 p.m.

You never have to look far to find someone who has been impacted by cancer.

Linda Reynolds is one of those people.

She’s a cancer survivor who was diagnosed 10 years after her husband died from the disease.

Linda called it a fight or flight moment. She chose to fight to make sure her children didn’t lose another parent. It wasn’t long afterward that she came across the Relay for Life.

“The support that you receive from other survivors and the support you can give to those that are going through cancer is something you can’t even describe because we’re family now,” Reynolds said.

You can be part of that family that supports each other with the same mission to find better treatment and cures to all forms of the disease.

Over the next week, we’re going to introduce you to a cancer survivor as part of Local 4 News’ ongoing effort to support the Relay for Life.

Christine Aden was treated for uterine cancer six years ago and actually says she had it easy.

The disease has touched everyone in her immediate family. Christine found out about the Relay for Life from a colleague and the work being done by students at Augustana College.

“I was blown away by the passion of these 700 students, marching, walking, relaying for life and that got me involved,” Aden said.

Anyone can get cancer. Race, religion, gender, income level or age don’t matter.

Maggie Horn learned that at an age when she might not have realized how serious it was. Doctors diagnosed her with leukemia when she was six years old. She’s now a student at Augustana College and looks back at that time thankful for all the support she got.

Maggie pays it forward by being part of the Relay for Life.

“Cancer doesn’t discriminate,” Horn said. “Anyone and everyone can be affected by it so just having, being part of that support system for someone, even if it’s a complete stranger, can be the difference in that person’s day. So, it’s the little things like that and even just coming to the event, donating a couple of dollars, literally anything a person can do can make someone else’s experience better.”

Lisa Craig is a breast cancer survivor who was diagnosed and treated four years ago. She was in remission until this past May when doctors found the cancer returned in her lymph nodes.

Lisa first got involved with the Relay for Life through friends. Now, it’s become more personal.

“We need to get rid of cancer,” Craig said. “We need to figure out, if we can’t stop it from happening, we need to figure out how to stop it from killing people because we want more birthdays. I mean I have a two-year-old granddaughter and this time around is more important for me even to beat it because of her. I want to see her grow up.”