3 in custody after stolen vehicle chase

A stolen vehicle was involved in a police chase and possibly a shooting today in Davenport. Now, three suspects are in custody.

Around 1 p.m., police located an SUV driving erratically in the area of Locust Street and Lincoln Avenue.

It was reported stolen from Rock Island.

A pursuit was authorized and ended at the Wood Dale Mobile Home Park.

Several suspects ran from the vehicle. Three were caught.

Police say one firearm was found. Buchannan Elementary School was placed on lockdown during the search.

Police are now trying to determine if a shooting earlier at 59th and Brady streets was related to this incident.

