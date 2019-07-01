4 The Record: Reaction to second night of debates

Democratic presidential candidates hoping to defeat Donald Trump in 2020 sparred Thursday night for the second round of debates in Miami.
Night two’s participants — assigned at random — featured more of the higher-polling competitors.
Scott County Republican Party Chair David Millage and Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman joined 4 The Record to discuss how they think the debates went.
Watch the video above for the full conversation.
Question of the Week
Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.