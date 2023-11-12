Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds breaks from tradition ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

Five Republicans who want to be President squared off in their latest debate, and how necessary debates are in this society of instant information.

“I think he was the right president at the right time. I don’t think he’s the right president now. I think that he put us $8 trillion in debt and our kids are never gonna forgive us for that. I think the fact that he used to be right on Ukraine and foreign issues, now he’s getting weak in the knees and trying to be friendly again. I think that we’ve got to go back to the fact that we can’t live in the past. We can’t live in other headlines. We’ve got to start focusing on what’s gonna make America strong and proud,” said Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

“If you look where we are now, it’s a lot different than where we were in 2016. And, Donald Trump’s a lot different guy than he was in 2016. He owes it to you to be on this stage and explain why he should get another chance. He should explain why he didn’t have Mexico pay for the border wall. He should explain why he racked up so much debt. He should explain why he didn’t drain the swamp. And, he said Republicans were gonna get tired of winning. Well, we saw last night. I’m sick of Republicans losing,” said Republican Presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.

We heard the candidates give responses similar to the first two debates. Haley and Desantis didn’t seem to hurt themselves in the debate overall. Donald Trump skipped the debate once again. He has missed all three, and hasn’t seemed to pay much of a price in the polls.

Host Jim Niedelman gets to that with former Iowa Republican Party Chair Steve Grubbs and former Rock Island Mayor Mark Schwiebert, a Democrat.

“Nobody expects any of these candidates to surpass President Trump in the polls,” Grubbs said. “The goal is to keep him under 50 percent.”

“It seemed like a continuation of what we’ve seen in Congress over these last several weeks, where the Republicans can’t really get together even in agreement over who the Speaker of the House should be,” Schwiebert said.

