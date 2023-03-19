International relations between the United States and Russia get worse after a military confrontation in the air.

Illinois state lawmakers consider banning some Styrofoam packages.

And Iowa could loosen some requirements for public schools in terms of curriculum and their long-term plans.

We talk about that with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Iowa State Representative candidate Kay Pence, a Democrat.

We started with Iowa and a bill called Senate File 391. Gov. Kim Reynolds is behind the measure that would get rid of several requirements for public schools – academically and operationally.

Here are just a few changes:

Operationally, schools would no longer have to submit a comprehensive improvement plan to the state.

A maximum of 30 hours of teaching would be allowed to be done online.

Community college teachers would be allowed to conduct more high school classes.

Academically, health lessons about HIV and AIDS would no longer be mandated. The same goes for teaching personal finances, and there would be no more requirement for schools to teach foreign languages.

It cleared the Senate and is pending in the House.

“I think this is empowering school boards to make decisions that in their opinion meet some of the requirements and challenges,” Kaufmann said. “It’s only the teachers unions that I see have a problem with this.”

“Only six organizations besides the governor are in favor of it,” Pence said. “I think with the health-care providers it’s telling me they’re concerned about the children’s health and mental health.”

To hear more from our panel, click on the video.

How concerned are you that tension with Russia could escalate into more direct conflict after a Russian jet collided with a U. S. spy drone?

