Acri focused on redevelopment around new I-74 bridge if given second term in Moline

Moline mayor sees opportunity of complete revitalization of that area of downtown

You might want to mark April 6 on your calendar if you live in Illinois.

It’s election day.

Races for local government are on the ballot.

They include key races for mayor — one of them in Moline.

Incumbent mayor Stephanie Acri is being challenged by Sangeetha Rayapati.

Acri is seeking her second term as Moline’s mayor.

Before that she spent six years on Moline’s city council.

She’s a mechanical engineer by profession and owns Evans Premium Manufacturing, a company that makes steel parts used in agriculture and construction.

Acri’s first term has seen Moline’s budget in a steady position.

Property taxes held steady.

There have been high profile changes in city employees, like the police chief, city administrator, economic development coordinator and city attorney among them.

In recent weeks, Acri challenged Western Illinois University in the Quad Cities for not being a good partner with the city, going so far to indicate Moline might pursue another university to take its place.

Acri has certainly been aggressive during her first term as Moline’s mayor.

No doubt she wants to continue what she started in a second term if voters give her the chance.

Acri joined us for a conversation this week on 4 The Record.

One of the big accomplishments her supporters point to during her term is that property taxes held steady — not easy given the damage sustained during the derecho and the economic impact of the pandemic.

Acri shared what she sees as her successes, why she thinks voters should give her another term and what specific changes the people of Moline should expect from her in a second term.

She also addressed high turnover in the city government and criticism that her management style has something to do with it.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.