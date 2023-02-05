We’re back with Chuck Wexler with the Police Executive Research Forum to discuss issues facing American police officers today.

A report points out some European police departments don’t have their officers carry guns. We asked Wexler whether he thinks that’s possible in the United States, where we’re a gun society?

“I’m not advocating American police not carry guns,” Wexler said. “There are situations where the police need to get there fast and they have to do whatever they can to stop that person from killing people.”

