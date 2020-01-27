Amy Klobuchar on 4 The Record

4 The Record

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar appeared on 4 The Record with Local 4 News Anchor Jim Niedelman. Here are the conversations from that show.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you.  It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story