Anderson and Johnson Illinois Senate fight goes negative

Illinois State Senator Neil Anderson and his Democratic challenger Gregg Johnson joined 4 The Record this week before voters decide who will represent Rock Island County in Springfield. This is the third part of that conversation.

Negative ads

It's been a heated race on the television airwaves.

Both Anderson and Johnson have shown a willingness to go negative.

I've had the chance to speak with both the last few years on and off camera.

They're both friendly... at least to me.

So I asked, "Why the negativity in a race like this?"

Spending

The two of them spent a million and a half dollars combined during the last quarter on their campaigns.

This to get a job that has a base pay of about $68,000 dollars a year.

It's nothing compared to the governor's race, but I asked Johnson and Anderson how spending this much money make sense.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It's a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what's happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.