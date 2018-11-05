Anderson and Johnson Illinois Senate fight goes negative
State Senate District 36 race sees 2nd highest campaign spending in Illinois
Illinois State Senator Neil Anderson and his Democratic challenger Gregg Johnson joined 4 The Record this week before voters decide who will represent Rock Island County in Springfield. This is the third part of that conversation.
Negative ads
It's been a heated race on the television airwaves.
Both Anderson and Johnson have shown a willingness to go negative.
I've had the chance to speak with both the last few years on and off camera.
They're both friendly... at least to me.
So I asked, "Why the negativity in a race like this?"
Spending
The two of them spent a million and a half dollars combined during the last quarter on their campaigns.
This to get a job that has a base pay of about $68,000 dollars a year.
It's nothing compared to the governor's race, but I asked Johnson and Anderson how spending this much money make sense.
Watch the full conversation in the video above.
Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It's a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what's happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.
More Stories
-
This is arguably one of the most intriguing races going into the…
-
Illinois State Senator Neil Anderson and his Democratic challenger…
-
There's a lot at stake on November 6 when you go to the polls in the…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-