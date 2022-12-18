Every election is about choices.

Some are clear. Some are difficult. Sometimes people say they don’t like either candidate and choose the lesser of two evils. It’s never three or more evils.

Presidential races have a few candidates on the ballot, and it can be the case in other races also.

Yet the overwhelming reality is very rarely do candidates who aren’t Democrats or Republicans win.

Remember Andrew Yang? He ran for president a couple of years ago as a Democrat with the idea he wanted to pay every American $1,000 a month.

Andrew Yang

Yang officially launched a third party over the summer called the “Forward Party.”

He’s intent on making a dent in the two-party system we’ve been entrenched in since the middle 1800s.

A Democrat or Republican has won every presidential election since 18-52.

The Forward Party’s website lists three priorities:

Free people – that’s celebrating difference in culture and individual choice, rejecting hate and removing barriers for people to reach their potential.

Thriving communities – that stresses reinvigorating the economy and an open society where people can live safely.

Vibrant democracy – it focuses on more choices in elections with an emphasis on establishing ranked-choice voting.

Yang’s goal is to attract moderate democrats and moderate republicans to the forward party.

He maintains the extreme wings of both parties drown out the mainstream members of the party.

Yang co-chairs the Forward Party along with former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman, a moderate Republican who’s also a former administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under President George W. Bush.

“At this point, 62 percent of Americans know we need a third party …. We can see that the two-arty system really is getting more and more polarized, and inflamed,” Yang said.

To hear what else Yang has to say, click on the video.

