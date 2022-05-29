This week’s deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas renews calls for legislation to address it.

And Republicans running for governor of Illinois appear in two separate debates, half the field in each. We’ll talk about that this morning with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Rock Island Mayor Mark Schwiebert, a Democrat.

“I’m not sure how someone in Illinois – even though we have our differences sometimes between Chicago and downstate – advances their fortunes as a potential governor of the entire state by calling the largest single voting bloc a ‘hell hole,'” Schwiebert said.

“It’s so hard to compare and contrast,” Kaufmann said. “I saw several themes on the macro level – the Chicago versus the non-Chicago, so to speak.”

