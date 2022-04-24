Some Democrats in Congress want to ban federal lawmakers from being able to buy and sell stock while in office. Republicans in Iowa seem stuck on one of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ wish list items: scholarships for private schools using taxpayer money.

And Iowa state lawmakers also debate whether to put a moratorium on eminent domain cases.

We get to those issues with former Iowa State Rep. David Millage, a Republican, and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Karl Rhomberg.

“I think (eminent domain) has bipartisan support in the House,” Rhomberg said. “I think it’s a great idea. Let’s slow down the pipelines – they’re kind of like the new railroads.”

“The moratorium doesn’t do anything,” Millage said. “They couldn’t get it approved until next February anyway …. The pipeline companies have to pay the people a fair market value for the property.”

Listen to the video to hear what else our panelists have to say.

Now we’d like to hear from you, too, with our question of the week.

What do you think about a law that would ban members of Congress from buying or selling stock while in office? Share your thoughts at 4therecord@whbf.com.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.