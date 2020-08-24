Barack & Michelle Obama’s stark tones far from their usual optimism

Former First Lady Michelle Obama headlined the first night of the convention with a plea for Americans to be part of the process.

“Four years ago, too many people chose to believe that their votes didn’t matter. Maybe they were fed up. Maybe they thought the outcome wouldn’t be close. Maybe the barriers felt too steep. Whatever the reason, in the end, those choices sent someone to the Oval Office who lost the national popular vote by nearly 3 million votes. In one of the states that determined the outcome, the winning margin averaged out to just two votes per precinct — two votes. And we’ve all been living with the consequences,” said Michelle Obama.

Former President Barack Obama said Joe Biden made him a better president and has the character and experience to make the country better, something he says the current president lacks.

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe — 170,000 Americans dead, millions of jobs gone while those at the top take in more than ever. Our worse impulses unleashed. Our proud reputation around the world badly diminished. And, our democratic institutions threatened like never before,” said Barack Obama.

We saw a different side of Michelle and Barack Obama than we’re used to seeing in the past.

Both very serious.

The former first lady emphasized the importance of voting on Monday night and the former president laid into his successor with harsh criticism on Wednesday night while trying to boost the Biden-Harris ticket.

They’re known by their supporters as inspiring figures.

The former president indicated the democracy is at stake.

Scott County Republican Party Chair David Millage and Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil joined 4 The Record this week to discuss the Democratic National Convention.

Millage and McNeil discussed how surprising it was to hear them take this tone and if it was effective.

