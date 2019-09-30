Bernie Sanders argues Medicare for All wouldn’t be drastic change

One of the biggest issues for the Democratic presidential candidates is healthcare.

It’s also among the more divisive among the candidates.

They disagree on how to get to universal coverage.

Moderates prefer keeping private health insurance companies while offering a public option for coverage from the goverment.

More progressive candidates like Sanders want a single-payer program that’s run by the government.

Sanders wants a massive expansion of medicare that he calls Medicare for All.

This is the second part of our 4 The Record conversation.

Right now, Medicare doesn’t cover the entire cost of the average evaluation.

Supplemental insurance or the patient either pay the rest.

Sanders explained how that changes under his plan, why he thinks the United States would go for such a drastic change, how he can you promise unions they won’t lose any of their top of the line benefits and if some doctors need to be paid more to accept it.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

