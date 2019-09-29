Bernie Sanders opposes anti-Israel BDS movement, also opposes Netanyahu

My conversation on 4 The Record with Senator Bernie Sanders ran a little long. We didn’t include this segment on foreign policy, so thanks for checking out this web exclusive.

It focused on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Sanders is Jewish and has been criticized by conservative Jews for his record regarding Israel.

A few weeks ago President Trump said Jews who don’t support him are disloyal because he’s been pro-Israel.

Sanders responded by saying he’s a Jew who doesn’t support him and discussed how he responds to criticism that the Democratic party is becoming increasingly anti-Semitic or anti-Israel.

He also addressed whether he supports the boycott, divest, sanctions movement against Israel, why he voted against the anti-BDS proposal in the Senate and why Omar Barghouti support of a one-state solution isn’t enough to be more outspoken against the BDS movement.

Watch the video above for the full conversation.

