Beto O’Rourke prefers public option over Medicare for All

Beto O’Rourke speaks Spanish fluently. A skill he showcases frequently. His roots in Texas have him right in the middle of the immigration debate.

It’s a very liberal position that directly opposes the president.

He holds a more moderate position when it comes to health care.

This is the second part of our conversation on this week’s 4 The Record.

Health care

There’s a lot of common ground in the Democratic field on the big issues.

There are subtle differences among them.

One position O’Rourke holds that is more moderate relates to health care.

He doesn’t advocate Medicare for All.

He would pursue what we’ve come to know as the public option and preserve the employer-based health insurance system we have now.

O’Rourke told us why and how he would lower health care costs.

Higher education

O’Rourke is also not willing to go as far as the more progressive candidates when it comes to paying for higher education.

His debt-free college plan is for two years. Not four years.

He told us why not and how he would make college more affordable.

Immigration

O’Rourke is very outspoken on immigration.

He wants a path to citizenship for Dreamers and give legal status to most undocumented workers.

He explained how he would do it and this a winning issue for Democrats and him specifically.

He also discussed why he’d be open to getting rid of immigration and customs enforcement as long as another agency picks up the responsibility.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.