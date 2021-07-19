Bettendorf could hire more firefighters without federal grant

Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher joined this week’s 4 The Record. This is the second part of that conversation.
There’s big news for Iowa on the tax revenue front.
The Gazette reports overall revenue grew by more than 18.5 percent for the fiscal year that just ended.
Sales taxes alone are up more than 10.5 percent.
Gallagher discussed what kind of difference that could make for Bettendorf, assuming Scott County’s sales taxes are in that neighborhood.
Watch the full conversation in the video above.
