Bettendorf expects more growth from I-74 and surrounding TBK

Bettendorf is a city that seems to keep growing.

It’s not unusual to see new housing developments or businesses. With progress comes some challenges.

Mayor Bob Gallagher had a prior commitment and couldn’t with us, so Mayor Pro-Tem Scott Naumann joins the conversation.

He discussed growth in the area of the TBK Bank Sports Complex: “We do think there will be additional spin-off in other quadrants before too long,” he said.

Hear what else he has to say about development when you watch the video.

And now we want to hear from you. That brings us to our question of the week: What economic opportunities in the Quad Cities do you hope for now that all of the new I-74 Bridge is open to traffic? Share your thoughts at 4therecord@whbf.com.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.