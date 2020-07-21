Bettendorf growth plans not deterred by pandemic

​Thanks for checking out this web extra of my conversation with Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher.

​

We didn’t have time for a small part of my interview on 4 The Record.​

That focused on the pandemic and how it’s impacting the city’s goal to grow.​

​

Gallagher discussed how it has changed his approach to economic growth.

Watch the video above for the full conversation.

