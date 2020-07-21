Bettendorf growth plans not deterred by pandemic

Thanks for checking out this web extra of my conversation with Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher.
We didn’t have time for a small part of my interview on 4 The Record.
That focused on the pandemic and how it’s impacting the city’s goal to grow.
Gallagher discussed how it has changed his approach to economic growth.
Watch the video above for the full conversation.
Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.