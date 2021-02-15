Bettendorf investing in quality of life recreation while pandemic lingers

Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher joined us this week on 4 The Record. This is the second part of that conversation.

The budget allocated $16 million for a decent amount of construction, largely infrastructure work on bridges and streets.

There’s also $400,000 for parks to replenish what got cut during the pandemic.

Some money would be set aside for work at Palmer Hills Golf Course and Splash Landing — a new pool and expanding the Frozen Landing ice rink for winter.

Gallagher addressed why it’s a good time to make those recreational quality of life investments when we’re not out of the pandemic yet.

Gallagher also shared where he expects to see the next big business developments for the city, given that so much new investment has been on hold during the pandemic.

Watch the entire conversation in the video above.