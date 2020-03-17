Bettendorf mayor hints at ‘major attraction’ announcement this year

Developer would utilize property across from TBK Bank Sports Complex

Bettendorf might be the envy of the Quad Cities, even if some of you purists don’t want to include it as one of the Quad Cities.

It’s been about a month since Mayor Bob Gallagher shined a light on the progress in his state of the city address.

Economic development continues to be the star.

The highlight remains the TBK Bank Sports Complex and the construction that’s branched off of it.

There’s a new Kwik Star convenience store on the lot and additional outer buildings going up for more businesses.

The mayor says that added construction is tens of millions of dollars in investment.

It’s also added the need for more fire protection in that part of the city that brought a property tax increase.

Another big opportunity could be the empty lot on the other side of Middle Road from the complex.

You can also see the changes made near the intersection of Kimberly and Utica Ridge roads.

That’s the spot of the old Lodge hotel.

A Home2 suites hotel that’s one of the Hilton brands replaced it.

It has more than 100 rooms.

Another Kwik Star convenience store takes up some space there as well.

A strip mall on another section of the lot is in the works.

That’s in addition to the focus on downtown and the city’s intention to take advantage of the new I-74 bridge.

That’s only a sample of the things that has Bettendorf bragging.

The man who gets to do that boasting is Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher.

He joined 4 The Record for a conversation this week.

New I-74 bridge

We know traffic should be open in the Iowa direction by the end of the year.

Bettendorf wants to capitalize on the business opportunities created from it.

We know about The Bridges lofts that’s already there.

Gallagher discussed what specific progress has been made on attracting new development in the future adjacent to the bridge and the space that will be open from the existing bridge.

Pool and rec center

One thing brought up in his state of the city address is the plan to build a new pool and recreational center.

A lot of people consider the existing pool outdated.

There’s a price tag of almost $38 million dollars for it. This is something Gallagher wants to bring to the voters.

But how would he finance it?

Sports complex

Gallagher talked about the possibilities that a lot across from the complex could be another major attraction and how much he envisions that part of Bettendorf becoming the “Dells” of Iowa.

