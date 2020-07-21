Bettendorf mayor optimistic about holding firm on property taxes​

Weeks of getting nowhere on a new round of pandemic relief from the federal government could change soon.
Both the House of Representatives and the Senate return to Capitol Hill next week.
A fourth relief package passed the House of Representatives in May.
The $3 trillion dollar plan went nowhere in the Senate.
Now the Republican majority in the upper chamber is expressing some willingness to adopt more legislation.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi suggests it needs to be at least $1.3 trillion.
She still says that’s not enough.
Another round of direct payments to Americans could be part of that and Pelosi wants to allocate $1 trillion to state and local governments that are losing millions in revenue during the pandemic.
All of the Quad Cities are getting squeezed during the public health crisis.
Today we focus on Bettendorf.
City leaders indicate it’s falling $2 million short.
Sales tax revenue is down.
Casino revenue might fall short.
That raises questions about a property tax increase.
Bettendorf’s leadership is watching what happens in Washington closely.
I brought up these issues when i spoke with Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher on this week’s 4 The Record.
We’ve seen the toll this pandemic has taken in so many aspects of society.
We can’t forget about local governments.
A couple of months ago Bettendorf projected to lose about $2.5 million in taxes and revenue from the Family Museum and other city assets.
Gallagher shared if that is still the working number and how serious the financial hit to his city is.
The closure of the Isle Casino for a couple of months cost Bettendorf gaming revenue.
It usually brings a minimum of $1.3 million.
Gallagher discussed if the casino revenue will get there this year and if not, what the likelihood is that Bettendorf will have to make up lost revenue by increasing property taxes.
We know attractions like Splash Landing won’t open this summer.
There was no fireworks show.
Those are perks.
Gallagher talked about how much this is impacting what he’s able to do in terms of essential projects like streets and other infrastructure.
