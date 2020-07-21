Bettendorf mayor optimistic about holding firm on property taxes​

Weeks of getting nowhere on a new round of pandemic relief from the federal government could change soon.​

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate return to Capitol Hill next week.

A fourth relief package passed the House of Representatives in May.

The $3 trillion dollar plan went nowhere in the Senate.​

Now the Republican majority in the upper chamber is expressing some willingness to adopt more legislation.​

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi suggests it needs to be at least $1.3 trillion.

She still says that’s not enough.​

Another round of direct payments to Americans could be part of that and Pelosi wants to allocate $1 trillion to state and local governments that are losing millions in revenue during the pandemic. ​

All of the Quad Cities are getting squeezed during the public health crisis.

Today we focus on Bettendorf.

City leaders indicate it’s falling $2 million short.

Sales tax revenue is down.​

Casino revenue might fall short.​

That raises questions about a property tax increase.​

Bettendorf’s leadership is watching what happens in Washington closely.​

I brought up these issues when i spoke with Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher on this week’s 4 The Record.​

We’ve seen the toll this pandemic has taken in so many aspects of society.​

We can’t forget about local governments.​

A couple of months ago Bettendorf projected to lose about $2.5 million in taxes and revenue from the Family Museum and other city assets.​

Gallagher shared if that is still the working number and ​how serious the financial hit to his city is.

​The closure of the Isle Casino for a couple of months cost Bettendorf gaming revenue.

It usually brings a minimum of $1.3 million.​

Gallagher discussed if the casino revenue will get there this year and if not, ​what the likelihood is that Bettendorf will have to make up lost revenue by increasing property taxes.

We know attractions like Splash Landing won’t open this summer.​

There was no fireworks show.​

Those are perks.​

Gallagher talked about how much this is impacting what he’s able to do in terms of essential projects like streets and other infrastructure.

