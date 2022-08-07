A changing landscape is a constant for the Quad Cities. We see it a lot in Bettendorf, where among the changes is a likely new apartment complex on Devils Glen Road.

Plans for 126 apartments and a dozen town homes got the rezoning OK needed from the planning and zoning commission. It now goes to the city council despite complaints from neighbors.

Complaints from city leaders in Davenport and Bettendorf about a big railroad merger are getting quieter. Both cities struck deals with Canadian Pacific Railroad and its pending deal to merge with Kansas City Southern.

Bettendorf reached an agreement for the railroad to pay the city roughly $3 million if the merger gets final approval from federal regulators.

We’re always glad to get more insight into what’s happening around Bettendorf with Mayor Bob Gallagher, who joins us for a conversation.

“This project will be 126 units,” Gallagher said of the project. “But it’s on a 10-acre site, and less than half of that is build-able because of an easement the city has for the bike path and some green space.”

Hear what else the mayor has to say in the video.

