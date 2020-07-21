Bettendorf mayor urges relief for cities from Congress in next pandemic relief package

Bob Gallagher says earlier measures did little for local governments​ ​

A trillion dollars could be at stake for state and local governments in the next pandemic relief package.​

The money they’ve seen so far has come with restrictions on how it can be used.​

Governments are still struggling.​

Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher joined 4 The Record this week to discuss that topic and more.​

​

The federal government set aside $150 billion for state and local governments in pandemic relief.​

That money is now almost gone and Congress is debating whether to do more.​

There were restrictions on how that money could be spent.​

Gallagher discussed what kind of difference that initial money made for Bettendorf, what he thinks Bettendorf still needs and if he has been able to express this to Iowa’s congressional delegation.​

​

Before the pandemic, Bettendorf was very aggressive in pursuing new business.​

We’ve talked several times about the development along Interstate 80 where the TBK Bank Sports Complex is and the adjacent property as prime spots for development.

Gallagher shared what he is hearing from developers and if they shying away from new investments.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

