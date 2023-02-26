A lot of you probably aren’t in the election mindset right now. But people in Bettendorf have a decision to make in a special election March 7.

Voters will decide whether to approve a general obligation bond for the Bettendorf school district worth $69.25 million.

The district hosted two question-and-answer sessions this week to address concerns and convince people to vote in favor of it. That money would be spent on construction and renovation projects for the buildings and utilities at Bettendorf Middle School and Bettendorf High School.

A property tax increase would come with the bond – up to $2.70 for every $1,000 in taxable property. That’s an additional $270 a year for a home with taxable value of $100,000, $540 for $200,000, and $810 for $300,000.

Elections like these don’t usually get a big turnout. It’s a reminder that every vote matters.

Bettendorf’s School District Superintendent Michelle Morse hopes voters give the OK.

“We need those flexible learning spaces,” Morse said. “We’re preparing students today for jobs that don’t even exist.”

To hear what else Morse has to say, click on the video.

