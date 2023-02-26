Michelle Morse points to changes at Bettendorf Middle School a year after fights and teacher complaints

The district superintendent points to changes at Bettendorf Middle School a year after fights and teacher complaints

We’re back with Bettendorf School District Superintendent Michelle Morse.

Bettendorf Middle School made the news last year for all the wrong reasons. Cell phone videos of fights on campus went public, teachers complained about student behavior as abusive at times.

We haven’t heard about any incidents this year.

How are things going at the middle school? What specific changes did the district implement to improve the situation on campus?

‘We’ve added some additional staff at both the high school and our middle school to help support the needs of students post-pandemic,” Morse said. “We’ve added an additional administrator at each site …. things are going great this year.”

Click on the video to hear what else Morse has to say.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.