Bettendorf’s Gallagher maintains property tax increase most efficient way to add firefighters

Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher joined 4 The Record for a conversation this week. This is the second part of that interview.

The city has plans to hire six more firefighters. They would staff the Surrey Heights station.

Only volunteer firefighters serve there now.

It’s also in an area where Bettendorf is growing.

The plan calls for a property tax increase to pay for those jobs.

Gallagher addressed if that is enough firefighters and why that revenue mechanism is being used.

We’ve seen what the COVID-19 novel coronavirus has done across the country and the Quad Cities this week.

Gallagher addressed what approach Bettendorf is taking at this point, if he and his fellow mayors have discussed the concern that hospitals could get overwhelmed if it keeps spreading quickly and that there isn’t adequate testing available at the local level, plus what pressure — if any — he can apply to the federal government to make sure testing is available quickly.

