Biden administration’s approach to domestic terrorism must consider civil liberties

Protecting privacy a delicate balance to weed out attacks like the one at the Capitol

Thanks for checking out this web extra.

We didn’t have time to include all of our panel discussion on this week’s edition of 4 The Record.

My discussion with Mark Schwiebert and David Millage finished with the topic of domestic terrorism and the new approach taken by the White House to address it.

A new strategy from the Biden administration announced this week targets domestic terrorism.

It includes $100 million to add employees at the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security.

Part of the strategy puts a priority on tackling racism — seen as a source of domestic terrorism.

The January attack on the Capitol would fall under the domestic terrorism umbrella.

Critics say the policy fails to create a domestic terrorism law.

Schwiebert and Millage discussed what they think it takes for this to be effective.

Watch the video above for the full conversation.