It is a big primary month for the Quad Cities. We’re two days away from the Iowa primary and 23 days away from counting the votes in Illinois.

We focus on the biggest race in Illinois. That’s the Republican primary vying to be the party’s nominee for governor.

Six candidates are on the primary ballot:

Darren Bailey

Richard Irvin

Gary Rabine

Paul Schimpf

Jesse Sullivan

and Max Solomon.

There’s a wide difference when it comes to money.

This is their cash on hand filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections as of March 31,

Darren Bailey about $900,000 after spending more than a million in the first quarter.

Richard Irvin close to $11 million. He spent almost $12 million in the first three months of the year.

Gary Rabine at more than a million. He spent three-quarters of a million.

Paul Schimpf with $28,000 after spending $131,000.

Jesse Sullivan at more than $8 million. He dropped almost $2.5 million on campaign spending.

And Max Solomon with the least cash on hand at about $2,000 and spent the least at $7,000.

We will get to know Richard Irvin a little better this morning.

He was born and raised in Aurora.

Irvin earned his bachelor’s degree from Robert Morris College in business management, then went on to get a law degree from Northern Illinois University.

Irvin put his law degree to work as a criminal prosecutor as an assistant state’s attorney in both Kane and Cook counties.

Irvin has been in the political realm for a while now. He ran to be mayor of Aurora in 2005 and lost. Irvin ran for Aurora City Council and won in 2007.

He made another go for mayor in 2009 and lost again. Eight years later in 2017, Irvin made the third time a charm and won the race to be Aurora’s mayor, a job he still holds after winning re-election in 2021.

“I’ve been mayor of the second-largest city in the state of Illinois for the last two years,” he said. He says he’s a Republican in a Democratic stronghold: “They like my conservative Republican values,” he said.

Hear what else Irvin has to say in the video.

