Bill in Congress could give you more freedom to fix your smartphones

Question is if powerful Big Tech lobby can kill legislation

Thanks for checking out this web extra.

We didn’t have time to bring you all of this week’s panel discussion on 4 The Record.

That part of the conversation focused on being able to fix the technology you depend on every day.

A congressman in New York wants to help you with your technology.

Representative Joe Morelle introduced the Fair Repair Act.

Consumer groups have been pushing for something like this for years calling it the right to repair.

Big tech companies that make your smart phones, tablets, laptop computers and smart watches prohibit you from fixing your devices when they break.

Third parties aren’t allowed to do them.

Warranties get voided if you do because of technology restrictions.

An article in PC Mag reports big tech companies like Apple argue these rules are needed to protect their intellectual property.

Critics say it’s a way to ensure their products don’t last forever and you keep having to buy replacements, thus filling up the companies’ coffers.

This bill would require companies to make repair information, replacement parts and tools available to everyday consumers and repair businesses.

The Federal Trade Commission slammed Big Tech for these policies saying there’s no evidence of intellectual property being at risk and plans to develop new rules.

Gayman and Millage shared their takes on the proposal and the likelihood that Big Tech’s big money lobby shuts it down.