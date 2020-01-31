Billionaire candidate Steyer: ‘I’m gonna leave the campsite better than I found it’

Thanks for checking out this web extra of my interview with Tom Steyer.

The Democratic presidential candidate made his money as a professional investor.

Specifically as a hedge fund manager.

These investments get a lot of criticism for not being open to everyday Americans.

Steyer amassed a signficant amount of his wealth by founding the hedge fund Farallon Capital Management.

It can be argued that hedge funds are the poster child of income inequality.

They are tools for the wealthy to get wealthier.

Steyer addressed if that is fair and if they should still be allowed to exist.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.