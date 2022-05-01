Incumbent Pritzker has his own fortune and 3 Republicans backed by billionaires

We’ll cover that this morning with former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman and former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Bill Bloom.

“It becomes a challenge for a candidate who can’t raise money to get his message out and effectively compete when you’re opposed by opponents with multiple millions of dollars and billion-dollar backing,” Bloom said. “Its a necessity, given the nature of JD Pritzker and the Democrats in Illinois….”

“I think it’s really disheartening for democracy,” Gayman said. “The amount of money that is poured into these races is just astronomical …. We still have yet to have a significant and meaningful conversation about election campaign finance reform happening.”

