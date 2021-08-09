Blagojevich lawsuit criticized by Democrat & Republican

Former Illinois governor fighting ban from running for office again

That part of the conversation focused on the re-emergence of Rod Blagojevich.

The former Illinois governor grabbed some attention last week now that he’s a free man — apparently not free enough for his liking.

Blagojevich announced he plans to sue the State of Illinois for blocking him from being able to run for public office and that he’ll represent himself.

He got out of federal prison early on his corruption conviction when former President Donald Trump commuted his sentence.

Blagojevich says it’s a voting rights issue.

There is a push to restore rights of ex-felons.

Grubbs and Schwiebert discussed if he has a case. Watch the video above for the full conversation.