Bobby Schilling hopes to ride pro-Trump wave to Congress in Iowa

Thanks for clicking on this web extra from my interview with Bobby Schilling on this week’s 4 The Record.

This part of the conversation focuses on how he would approach the Affordable Care Act and his die-hard support for President Trump.​

Schilling discussed if he thinks health care reform can be done by working within the Affordable Care Act or if it needs to be scrapped altogether and repealed, as well as if he’s concerned that his pro-Trump stance could hurt him in a part of Iowa that’s very “purple.”​

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

