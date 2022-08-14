Thanks for checking out this web extra from Jim Niedelman’s conversation with Iowa Congressional candidate Christina Bohannan. We didn’t have time to bring you all of the interview on “4 the Record.” Now you can watch the video and hear what the candidate says about recent Supreme Court decisions.

“The Supreme Court makes its decisions and the lawmakers respond,” she said. “I think that what we need to be focused on now is how we respond – how Congress responds.”

Hear what else Bohannan has to say in the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.