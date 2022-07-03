Thanks for clicking on this web extra.

Our panel discussion ran long this week and we didn’t have enough time to bring it all to you on “4 the Record.”

We pick up the discussion with the pressure of political purity back with former Iowa Republican Party Chair Steve Grubbs and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Karl Rhomberg.

We’ve seen a growing trend from the two major political parties in recent years. That’s pressure on incumbents to follow all party dogma or risk being challenged in a primary candidate who does, and who gets endorsed by the powerful.

This happens on the left and the right.

“You make those decisions on a case by case basis,” Grubbs said. “But even in a year like this, parties are still supporting incumbents, by and large.”

“Our party … has been using Wall Street fundraising for far too long,” Rhonmberg said. “Yes, there is pressure internally to move with the times.”

To hear what else our panelists had to say, click on the video.

