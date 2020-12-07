Bribery-for-pardons allegations need to be investigated

Bribes-for-pardons is the latest scandal surrounding the waning days of the trump administration, there are signs of movement on Capitol Hill for a new pandemic relief package and one of the closest congressional races you’ll ever see is decided in eastern Iowa… or is it?

We talked about all of that this week on 4 The Record with Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman and Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann.

Congressional race

We’ll start with the Iowa congressional race to replace Dave Loebsack.

Iowa’s Secretary of State certified Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks as the winner by six votes.

Hard to believe a race with almost 400,000 votes cast could be that close.

Well, Democrat Rita Hart is now filing an appeal with the U.S. House of Representatives.

It seems 2020 is now the year when candidates won’t concede.

President Trump still hasn’t.

Kaufmann and Gayman addressed if Hart and Trump are both trying to overturn the will of the people and if it does more harm than good to democracy.

Pandemic relief

There seems to be movement on a new pandemic relief package on Capitol Hill.

A group of Democrats and Republicans submitted a $908 billion plan — money for small businesses, state and local governments and added unemployment benefits, but no direct payments to most Americans — far short of the more than $2 trillion package Democrats pushed for a couple of months ago.

Yet, it has support from Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, who opposed this smaller relief amount in the past.

Gayman and Kaufmann discussed why there’s a compromise now when something like this could have been done months ago.

Department of Justice investigation

We learned about a new Justice Department investigation this week.

Federal prosecutors are looking into whether the White House was being bribed in exchange for a presidential pardon.

The court documents unsealed this week date back to late August.

Several news agencies also report President Trump has had talks with advisers about pardoning members of his family.

Kaufmann and Gayman shared their thoughts on what this information says about the administration.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.