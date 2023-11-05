Risk of wider war in Middle East can't be ignored



Israel’s war against Hamas shows no signs of ending quickly. Thousands have been killed, and there is widespread destruction in Gaza.

President Biden calls on Congress to approve $14 billion to help Israel, $9 billion in humanitarian aid for Israel, Gaza and Ukraine, all of it part of a larger package.

Host Jim Niedelman returns with former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman and former Iowa State Representative David Millage, a Republican.

“I think Republicans need to stop playing games with the IRS and give the money to Ukraine and Israel,” Millage said.

“It’s just completely unacceptable to see the level of devastation that’s happening,” Gayman said.

To hear what else our panelists have to say, click on the video.

We want to hear from you, too, with our question of the week: What do you think about the United States providing $14 billion in support for Israel in its war against Hamas? Share your thoughts at 4therecord@whbrf.com

