Governor Pritzker wants to streamline early childhood programs from three agencies under one umbrella

A new Speaker of the House has been on the job since Wednesday.

The Illinois governor has a plan to streamline state agencies dedicated to children’s welfare.

And it’s harder to get information about disciplinary action by state licensing boards in Iowa.

Host Jim Niedelman gets to that with Democratic political consultant Kevin Perkins and former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Bill Bloom.

“At some point in time, the public has a right to know if somebody is a threat. So I’m not quite sure where they’re going to draw the line on that,” Bloom said.

“Sunshine is a great disinfectant. There should be light shed on any sort of impropriety that practitioners may be involved with,” Perkins said.

