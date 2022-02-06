We’re back with Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos.

Big government spending from all of the pandemic relief packages is seen as a contributor to inflation combined with the supply shortages.

Information comes slowly out of the House Select Committee investigating last year’s attack on the Capitol.

Republicans in the Trump Administration haven’t been forthcoming. That has prompted subpoenas. Iowa’s Republican Party chair called it a sham investigation on this program recently.

The committee “has one goal in mind, and that is to get to the truth about what happened before, during and after the chaos on Jan. 6,” she said.

Hear Bustos’ other remarks in the video.

