Bustos insists investigation into U.S. Capitol attack all about getting the truth

Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos joined this week’s 4 The Record. This is the second part of that conversation.

This week the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol held its first hearing.

That brought emotional testimony from four Capitol police officers.

Bustos shared what she thought Americans learned from them.

The committee is now considering issuing subpoenas to force testimony from people who might be reluctant to testify.

People specifically tied to Donald Trump.

It was very hard to compel members of the Trump administration to appear before Congress during the Mueller investigation for example.

Bustos addressed why we should expect anything different now.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.