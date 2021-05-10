Bustos on leaving Capitol Hill: ‘Politics has not gotten any more pleasant’

Illinois voters in the Quad Cities will have a new choice to make for Congress next year.

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos’ announcement that she won’t run for re-election caught people by surprise.

She simply stated she evaluated her life and felt it’s time for a change.

That will likely set off a highly competitive and very expensive campaign to replace her.

Democrats in Illinois now hope they can find a candidate who’s strong enough to hold onto the seat Bustos did successfully for five terms, a representative who climbed the ladder over the last eight plus years so far.

There’s no doubt Bustos hopes her party holds onto that seat when it’s on the ballot 18 months from now.

She joined us for a conversation on this week’s 4 The Record, starting with the pros and cons on her list that brought her to the decision to leave Congress at the end of her term, how much her experience running the DCCC factor into it, what she thinks it will take the Democrats to hold onto the seat and if there is any concern about the congressional district realignment from the Census.

Bustos also discussed how she sees the Democratic Party going forward.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.