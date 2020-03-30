Bustos open to revisiting stimulus homeowner & renter protections​

​

Thanks for checking out this web extra from my conversation with Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos.​

One part of the coronavirus stimulus we didn’t bring to you on 4 The Record is what it does for homeowners and renters.​

There is a provision to protect homeowners from foreclosure and renters from evictions.​

It prevents companies from beginning foreclosures by two months aand evictions by four months for not paying rent.​

Bustos addressed if this is something that could be revisited if the crisis lasts longer.

​Watch the full conversation in the video above.

