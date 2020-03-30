Bustos open to revisiting stimulus homeowner & renter protections​

Thanks for checking out this web extra from my conversation with Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos.
One part of the coronavirus stimulus we didn’t bring to you on 4 The Record is what it does for homeowners and renters.
There is a provision to protect homeowners from foreclosure and renters from evictions.
It prevents companies from beginning foreclosures by two months aand evictions by four months for not paying rent.
Bustos addressed if this is something that could be revisited if the crisis lasts longer.
Watch the full conversation in the video above.
